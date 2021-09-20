Algeria holds funeral for late President Bouteflika

Algiers, Sep 20 Algeria held the funeral in the capital Algiers for former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who died last week at the age of 84.

Bouteflika was buried on Sunday afternoon at the Square of the Martyrs in the cemetery of El-Alia where several former Presidents have been laid to rest, reports Xinhua news agency.

Incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Prime Minister Aymene Benabderrahmane, Parliament leaders, army leaders, government members, as well as Bouteflika's family members attended the funeral.

Tebboune on Saturday ordered flags to be flown at half-mast throughout the country for three days in honour of Bouteflika.

Bouteflika became the Foreign Minister in 1963.

He participated in the presidential election in 1999 and scored an overwhelming victory.

Bouteflika had served as President for four consecutive terms until April 2019.

In April 2013, Bouteflika suffered a cerebrovascular accident, which reduced his mobility and presidential activity.

He had since made rare public appearances.

