Algeria recalls envoy to France over Macron's controversial remarks

Algiers, Oct 3 Algeria has decided to recall its Ambassador to France for consultations over controversial statements of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Algeria recalls its ambassador in Paris, Mohamed Antar-Daoud, for consultations, and a press release will be announced on the issue," Xinhua news agency quoted a statement from the President's Office as saying.

It further noted that "recalling Algerian ambassador to Paris comes in response to irresponsible statements attributed to French President Macron over Algeria".

Algeria categorically rejects the statements of the French President which "constitute interference in its domestic affairs", it added.

French media said earlier on Saturday that Macron made some remarks during a short dialogue with a group of young people whose parents or grandparents fought with the French army against Algerian revolutionists during the Algerian War (1954-1962).

Macron reportedly said the country was ruled by a "political-military system" and described Algeria as having an "official history" which had been "totally re-written", according to the French newspaper Le Monde.

