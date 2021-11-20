All Rajasthan ministers resign, cabinet reshuffle on Sunday

Jaipur, Nov 20 All ministers of the Ashok Gehlot-led cabinet in Rajasthan have been made to resign on Saturday evening by the Congress high command ahead of major cabinet reshuffle on Sunday.

The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers will take place at 4 p.m. Earlier at 2 p.m. on Sunday, all the ministers have been called to the state Congress headquarters, from where, the ministers shall go to the Raj Bhavan.

The resignations of the ministers who shall be removed are being accepted and sent to the Governor. The new MLAs who are going to be ministers are being informed by phone.

Resignations were taken from all the ministers in the cabinet meeting held at the CM residence on Saturday evening.

The ministers to be removed will be sworn in afresh by accepting their resignations.

Overall, only new faces will be administered the oath. As per sources, around 12 new faces can take oath as ministers.

It is believed that there will be a huge reshuffle in the portfolios of the ministers. Except for a few ministers, the portfolios of most of the ministers will be changed. The portfolios of the ministers have also been decided at the level of the Congress High Command, whose decision will be taken after the swearing-in ceremony, said sources.

