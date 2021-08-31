Amarinder contradicts Rahul on Jallianwala Bagh renovation

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Aug 31 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has contradicted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the Jallianwala Bagh renovation issue. This could spark another round of controversy in the Punjab unit of the Congress which is already battling factionalism.

Amarinder Singh when asked said, "I do not know what has been removed, it looks very nice to me." The statement is contrary to Rahul Gandhi who on Tuesday joined the outrage on social media over the renovation.

Rahul Gandhi said that he will not tolerate disrespect of the martyrs.

In a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday Rahul Gandhi said, "Disrespect to Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs will be done by those who do not know the meaning of martyrdom. I am the son of a martyr and will not tolerate disrespect at any cost. I am against this cruelty."

The social media is saying that the government has erased history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the memorial on Saturday.

In Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, General Reginald Dyer ordered firing on a peaceful protest against the arrest of two nationalist leaders. Hundreds of Ind were killed that day when British soldiers blocked all exits and started firing on them.

In the renovation, the walls of the narrow lane through which General Dyer led his troops to the Bagh have been embossed with sculptures.

The points of entry and exit to the Bagh have also been changed. Professor of Global and Imperial History Kim A. Wagner first posted a picture on Twitter on Saturday about the makeover of the walls in the lane connecting to the Bagh.

"Devastated to hear that Jallianwala Bagh, site of the Amritsar Massacre of 1919, has been revamped, which means that the last traces of the event have effectively been erased. This is sadly just part of the general Disneyfication of the old city of Amritsar."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation through video conference. During the event, he also inaugurated the Museum Galleries at the Smarak. The event showcased the multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the dreams of the innocent boys and girls, of the sisters and brothers are still visible in the bullet marks in the walls of Jallianwala Bagh. He added that today, we are remembering the love and lives of countless mothers and sisters which were snatched away in that Shaheedi well.

