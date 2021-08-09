Amid opposition walkout, RS passes 3 bills on Monday

New Delhi, Aug 9 The Rajya Sabha passed three bills on Monday before being adjourned for the day. The house passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which enables to set up central university in Ladakh. The Lok Sabha has already passed this bill.

The Rajya Sabha returned The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 during which the opposition staged walkout from the house.

The house also passed Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 for which the opposition moved a resolution to send it to the select committee but it was defeated as the government managed numbers in the house.

The opposition's move to send the bill to a select committee came as a surprise to the government as it was not prepared but with the help of other parties it could muster the number in the house.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha paid tributes to freedom fighters on Quit India Movement Day and the house congratulated the Olymp specially Neeraj Chopra for winning gold after which the house was adjourned till 12 noon then again till 2 p.m. and after passing tribunal reform bill the house was adjourned till 3.36 p.m. After the two other bills were passed, the house was adjourned for the day.

During the proceedings Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded discussion on the Pegasus project snooping issue while the MPs shouted slogan till the walkout. In between TMC raised point of order while from the government side Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged that the opposition is obstructing the members who are willing to participate in the discussion. The opposition also objected on supplementary business list.

In the morning ahead of proceedings, the opposition parties on Monday decided to support the Constitution Amendment to the OBC Bill.

Fifteen opposition parties met at the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge where the decision was taken.

after the meeting, Kharge said, "The opposition parties have decided that it will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021 being introduced in Parliament today."

