Amit Shah, JP Nadda hold discussions on upcoming assembly polls in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday held deliberations with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, BJP state president A Sharda Devi and other party leaders on the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

As per sources, the meeting began late in the evening and a comprehensive analysis of the political situation in Manipur was conducted.

Besides Shah and Nadda, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, the party's election in-charge for Manipur and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, co-in-charge Ashok Singhal and party state in-charge Sambit Patra were also present in the meeting.

Notably, the National People's Party (NPP), led by BJP ally Konrad Sangma, is planning to contest independently on most of the seats in Manipur.

Presently, NPP has four MLAs in Manipur, of which two are Ministers in the BJP-led state government.

The state has 60 assembly seats.

Meanwhile, today, BJP national president met the party's general secretaries and held discussions on the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

Both Shah and Nadda had met on Thursday too. According to sources, the political situation in Punjab and farmers issues have been discussed in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

