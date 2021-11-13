Amit Shah slams Akhilesh, says, 'BJP's JAM stands for Jan Dhan, Aadhar, Mobile; SP's JAM refers Jinnah, Azam Khan, Mukhtar'

Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday made an interesting wordplay to distinguish the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said that while government ushered in a positive 'JAM' that is J for Jan Dhan account, A for Aadhar Card, M for mobile phones, the SP had riled the state with another JAM - J for 'Jinnah, A for 'Azam Khan' and M for 'Mukhtar'.

Shah said, "We brought in JAM- J for Jan Dhan account, A for Aadhar Card, M for mobile phones. Now, SP also said to have brought a JAM...which is - 'J for Jinnah, A for Azam Khan and M for Mukhtar'. They do not want the development of Uttar Pradesh. They only believe in dividing society with casteism, riots, appeasement politics and vote bank politics. As polls approach, Akhilesh ji is seeing a great person in Jinnah. I want to ask the people of minority, 'Do you find a great person in Jinnah'?

"Yogi Ji brought an end to casteism, nepotism and appeasement. He made Purvanchan free from 'mosquitoes and mafia'. Before 2015, Uttar Pradesh's economy was sixth in the country and today's it is at number two. The unemployment rate has been reduced to 4.1 per cent. There are 40 medical colleges and medical seats have gone up to 3,800," he said.

Shah was here to lay the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh.

Shah said Azamgarh is witnessing transformation under the Yogi government.

"Mafia-raj has ended under Chief Minister Adityanath. Azamgarh was known for radicalisation during the Samajwadi Party rule. Now, Azamgarh will be known for its education. I want to suggest to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to name the university being built here after Maharaja Suheldev," stated the Union Home Minister.

Notably, Azamgarh is Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Yadav was addressing a gathering when he remarked that Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah studied in the same institute, where they became barristers and fought for India's independence.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar on Wednesday in Varanasi stated that had Mohammed Ali Jinnah been made the first Prime Minister of India, there would not have been partition of the country. Rajbhar blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for the historic event.

Had Jinnah been made the first Prime Minister of India, the country's partition wouldn't have happened. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is responsible for India's partition and not Jinnah. The state of dispute was created by the Sangh itself," Rajbhar told reporters.

Worth mentioning here, Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) entered into an alliance ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated to be held early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor