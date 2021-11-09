Amit Shah to address BJP workers in Varanasi on Friday

Varanasi, Nov 9 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Varanasi on Friday where he will discuss the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders.

BJP Kashi region unit president, Mahesh Chand Srivastava said: "We are preparing to host a meet of 650 leaders and office- bearers at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre (DDU TFC) where the Union Minister, state in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan will take part in the proposed meeting with top brass of the BJP state unit.

"Apart from 403 Assembly constituency in-charges, the in-charges of 98 district units will also take part in the meeting."

According to Srivastava, Shah also lay the foundation of a university at Azamgarh, the parliamentary constituency of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Varanasi on Friday evening and leave for Azamgarh the next morning after attending the All India National Language Conference, which will be inaugurated by Shah at the DDU TFC on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor