Amit Shah to lay foundation of university in UP's Saharanpur

Lucknow, Nov 28 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for Maa Shakumbhari Devi University in the Behat Assembly constituency in Saharanpur on December 2.

Shah's visit is being seen as the BJP's bid to woo farmers in Uttar Pradesh, who are mostly from the Jat community from the west region of the state, and Dalits.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had announced the naming of the university after Ma Shakumbari Devi, will also be present on the occasion

Former MP from Saharanpur, Raghav Lakhan Pal said that the demand for setting up a university was long pending and would cater to the needs of the youths.

"Shakumbari Devi temple is in Behat and the goddess is revered throughout the West UP region. Naming of the university in the name of the Goddess has made the people of Saharanpur happy," he said.

Of the seven Assembly seats in Saharanpur district, four are held by the BJP, two by the Congress and one by the Samajwadi Party.

Of the total 80 seats in west Uttar Pradesh region, 60 are with the BJP. The saffron party faces the challenge to at least maintain the status quo.

