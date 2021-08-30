Andhra CM, Guv extend Janmashtami greetings

Amaravati, Aug 30 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday extended their greeting to the people of the state on Janmashtami.

"Sri Krishnashtami greetings to all people in the state," said Reddy.

Lord Krishna taught Bhagvad Gita to the world and shared love and sacrifice, the Chief Minister added.

He wished for Lord Krishna's blessings on all people.

Similarly, Harichandan said the festival of Janmashtami reminds us of the eternal message of Lord Krishna through the Bhagavad Gita, affirming the foundation for building a harmonious society.

"This auspicious occasion would be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity and further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, amity and harmony among the people of the state," the Governor added.

He appealed to the people to celebrate the festival while adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and regular washing of hands.

Harichandan reminded all eligible people to get vaccinated without delay.

