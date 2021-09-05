Andhra govt continued welfare schemes inspite of revenue loss due to Covid: Buggana Rajendernath

Condemning the allegations of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on the financial condition of the state, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendernath said that the state government has implemented the welfare schemes in spite of fall in revenue due to Covid-19.

"During the previous government, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2014-19 was 10.03 per cent, whereas, with the covid effect, between 2019-21, only 1.30 per cent has been registered, which resulted in a loss of Rs 7947.07 crores. During the first lockdown between April-May 2020, nearly Rs 4709.24 crore revenue loss occurred and also expected revenue fell for 2021-22. For fighting against the Covid, the state government had spent Rs 7130.19 crores for providing treatment, developing medical infrastructure, testing, vaccination and many more irrespective of the Centre's support," Rajendernath said in his statement.

Taking a dig at TDP, he said that the previous government had crippled the state finances with abnormal borrowings and left a huge pile of debts. At the time of bifurcation, the total debt was only Rs 1,18,544.34 crore, but between 2014-19 it increased to Rs 2,57,509.85 crore. Besides these, through various corporations, the TDP government had left a debt of Rs 1,00,000 crore.

"However, the current government is being accountable for every single borrowing, as on date Rs 1,27,195.81 crore have been borrowed and credited Rs 1,051,22.22 crore into the accounts of farmers and women during Covid crisis as financial support without resorting to any corruption. Borrowings have been done as per the FRBM limits and the Union Government permitted additional borrowings of Rs 20,000 crore under Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission," added Rajendernath.

The Minister stated that the government has been prioritising public welfare schemes, and spending accordingly while even paying interest to the borrowings of the previous government and clearing the pending arrears left by them.

Drawing a comparison between the two governments, Rajendranath said that Chandrababu Naidu had promised to waive off all the farm loans which were Rs 87,612 crore, but only waived Rs 15,279.42 crore in five phases.

"However, in the last two years, the State government had spent Rs 83,102.18 crore towards farmer's welfare. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had spent Rs 17,029 crore for Rythu Bharosa, Rs 1105.89 crore for Zero-Interest crop loans, Rs 3788.25 crore on crop insurance, Rs 1055.19 crore on input subsidy and Rs 331.58 crore on Matsakara Bharosa," added Rajendernath.

Rajendra went ahead saying that while prioritising the education sector, the government had spent Rs 25,914.13 crore by implementing various schemes like Amma Vodi, Vasati Deevena, Vidya Deevena, Goru Muddha and Vidya Kanuka. Towards fee reimbursement, the previous government had spent only Rs 13420.65 crore leaving a debt of Rs 2012.03 crore. As part of women empowerment, the current government had spent Rs 17,608.43 crore through schemes like Aasara, Cheyutha, while the TDP government had betrayed them by promising to waive loans of about Rs 21,479 crores.

"The State government had also prioritised the health sector by revamping YSR Aarogya Sri and increased the number of treatments to 2346 by spending Rs 4342.05 crore for treating 12.48 lakh patients. The government is also providing financial assistance to those discharged patients during their recovery period through Aarogya Aasara and further rolled out 1066 new ambulances breathing life into 108,104 services," Rajendernath's statement added.

While the TDP government provided pensions to only 39 lakh people until six months before the polls, the current government has been door delivering pensions to about 59.82 lakh people. The previous government had only spent Rs 26403.57 crore in a span of five years, the current government had met an expenditure of Rs 37,461.89 crore in just 27 months. In addition to these, the government has also stood by the weaver community by supporting them with Rs 575.87 crore in the last two years, while it was only Rs 259.04 crore between 2014-19 during TDP rule; said the state Finance Minister in his statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

