Andhra govt jeopardizing Visakhapatnam tribals' future: TDP

Amaravati, Aug 9 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is encouraging bauxite mining in Visakhapatnam forest area and thereby jeopardizing the future of tribals.

"Government is encouraging bauxite mining in Visakhapatnam forest, leading to jeopardizing the future of tribals," alleged Naidu.

He claimed that the mining by people connected to the ruling YSRCP party has not stopped even after the tribal unions complained and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) told to stop.

Naidu alleged that none of the schemes TDP introduced are for the safety and welfare of tribals.

"There is no response from the government over the cancellation of tribal reservations GO-3," alleged the TDP supremo.

He demanded that the government take action to revive the closed tribal schemes as well as putting an end to alleged illegal bauxite mining.

The former chief minister made these observations commemorating the International Day of World's Indigenous People.

He went on to allege that the state government is harassing Polavaram project evacuees at every moment.

"Without giving compensation, the government forcefully made people vacate their homes, causing them to become homeless," he added.

