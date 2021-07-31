Andhra will emerge as tourism hub, says Deputy Speaker

Amaravati/New Delhi, July 31 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati on Saturday said the state will become a tourism hub in the future.

Raghupati made this statement after meeting Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy and requested his support for the southern state.

The Deputy Speaker requested Reddy to develop tourism potential of the state.

Raghupati also met with Food Processing Minister Paras Paswan and informed him that Andhra Pradesh is majorly an agricultural state. Following bifurcation, Raghupati noted that the 74 per cent of the population depends on agriculture for livelihood.

He requested Paswan to continue the food processing schemes.

Meanwhile, senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy said the state government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is completely transforming government schools with the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

According to Vijayasai Reddy, CAT chairman Narasimha Reddy appreciated the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

He said Narasimha Reddy personally found out the change while travelling from Tirupati to Hyderabad when he observed the schools.

Vijayasai Reddy said Narasimha Reddy called him up and gave his views on the school renovation scheme.

The Rajya Sabha MP also noted that the ruling party MPs are working hard to do their best in achieving goals of the state such as funds for Polavaram, roads, special category status, salvaging Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), railway zone and others.

