Annapurna Utsav celebrated at 10,000 ration depots in Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 26 Annapurna Utsav was celebrated in Haryana at almost all 10,000 ration depots last week to commemorate the successful implementation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, officials said on Thursday.

Free food grains were distributed in special bags of 10 kg (12.5 kg capacity) and five kg (7.5 kg capacity) to 1.22 crore people.

An official spokesperson said that it had come to the notice of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department that spoilt or rotten wheat had been supplied at some depots in Sonipat, Karnal and Kaithal during Annapurna Utsav.

Subsequently, three food inspectors have been suspended.

A government spokesperson told that the supply of essential commodities to the depots, which received rotten wheat, would be suspended with immediate effect.

The spokesperson added any consumer could register a complaint regarding the quality of food grain at toll-free numbers 1800-180-2405 and 14445.

