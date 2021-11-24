Apna Dal faction to ally with SP

Lucknow, Nov 24 Krishna Patel, president of Apna Dal (Krishna group) that is headed by Union Minister Anupriya Patel's estranged mother, has announced her party's alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP).

Krishna Patel, who met SP president Akhilesh Yadav earlier in the day, told reporters that the party had finalised the alliance and the discussion on seat sharing would be held later.

"We are ready to take all steps to oust the BJP from power," she said.

Interestingly, her estranged daughter Anupriya, who heads another faction of Apna Dal is an ally of the BJP and is a Union minister. Her husband Ashish Patel is a member of legislative council.

The Samajwadi Party did not confirm or deny the development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor