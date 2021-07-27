Appeal to rethink as Parliament meant for discussion: Venkaiah Naidu in RS

New Delhi, July 27 Amid the opposition's continued disruption on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu appealed to all the leaders to rethink their decision as Parliament is meant for discussion.

Naidu, amid disruptions, said that he is concerned about the media reports that some sections of the House are determined not to allow the House to function for the remainder of the session. Parliament is meant for making laws and to discuss public issues.

"Leaders of parties have voiced their concerns to me over the ongoing sorry state of affairs and for being deprived of raising issues of public concerns. I appeal to all of you to rethink this attitude," he said.

The opposition was demanding that the issue of Pegasus be taken first while continuing with sloganeering and holding placards in the House.

The House was adjourned first till 12 and then till 2 p.m.

The Congress MP from Assam Ripun Bora moved notice under 176 to discuss the issue of Assam-Mizoram dispute. The opposition has upped its ante on the Pegasus row.

Many opposition parties have also given notices on the OBC reservation in NEET. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha wanted discussion on the issue.

