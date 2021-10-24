Around 300 people joined TMC in Goa ahead of 2022 assembly elections

Ahead of the 2022 Goa assembly elections, around 300 people have joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in three different events that took place in the Panaji, Navelim & Sanguem area of Goa on Saturday, as per the press note released by the party.

This comes days before the Goa visit of Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee scheduled on October 28.

"The entire block-level leadership of Congress party, including President Conceicao Peixote and over 170 workers, joined the Goa TMC in the presence of TMC National Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro in Navelim on Saturday," reads the release.

As per the release on the same day, a senior Congressman from St Cruz joined the party in the presence of West Bengal Minister of State Shri Manas Ranjan Bhunia and Goa Trinamool Congress leaders Shri Yatish Naik and Shri Mario Pinto in Panaji.

Similarly, over 150 people including the Sarpanch and four Panchs of Molcornem Panchayat joined the party in the presence of TMC's Parliamentary leader in Rajya Sabha, Shri Derek O'Brien and independent MLA from Sanguem Shri Prasad Gaonkar in Sanguem.

Further attacking the Central and State government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), TMC leader Faleiro said 'Democracy in India is under threat and attempts are being made to polarise the country. A change, and a credible one at that, is the need of the hour. The Opposition has to come together. This can only happen under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor