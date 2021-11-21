Around 3,000 non-medical teachers fear 'job crisis' after NMC guidelines

By IANS | Published: November 21, 2021 03:51 PM2021-11-21T15:51:03+5:302021-11-21T16:05:37+5:30

New Delhi, Nov 21 Around 3,0000 non-medical teachers are on the 'verge of losing their jobs' after the ...

Around 3,000 non-medical teachers fear 'job crisis' after NMC guidelines | Around 3,000 non-medical teachers fear 'job crisis' after NMC guidelines

Around 3,000 non-medical teachers fear 'job crisis' after NMC guidelines

Next

New Delhi, Nov 21 Around 3,0000 non-medical teachers are on the 'verge of losing their jobs' after the new guidelines of the National Medical Commission

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :National Medical Commission