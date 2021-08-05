Article 370 abrogation brought peace in J-K, says Ravinder Raina

On the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Thursday said that the decision has brought peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Raina said, "Article 370 was a wall of hatred that had held the people of Jammu in Kashmir in the chains of slavery. Because of article 370 terrorism was born in Jammu and Kashmir and it killed many innocent people. It has been abrogated, Jammu and Kashmir is now peaceful. Everyone is living together. And the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated many development projects here."

"Projects worth millions have including hospitals, flyovers, railways, schools have been built here. Jammu and Kashmir are heading towards happiness after August 5, 2019. A new Jammu and Kashmir is being built by PM Modi and today people of Jammu and Kashmir are living happily," he added.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the region into two territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

