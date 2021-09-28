Arunachal plans big for cultivating aromatic plants, palm oil

Itanagar, Sep 28 Responding to the willingness of various government and private organisations, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday that his government would facilitate cultivation, processing and value addition of various aromatic plants and palm oil.

Among the private organisations, Andhra Pradesh-based Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd has told the Chief Minister that it is keen to invest over Rs 500 crore on nurseries, plantation, setting up of palm oil factory and refinery, urging the state government to allot at least 25 hectares of land for the establishment of a 5 MT per hour capacity mill in the state.

Khandu held a meeting with the officials of the Lucknow-based Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), a frontline research lab of CSIR, Hyderabad-based 3F Industries Ltd, Ruchi Soya Industries ltd, and Ghaziabad-based Dabur India Limited, which submitted their proposals on plantation, processing and value addition of various aromatic plants and palm oil.

Senior scientist of CIMAP, R.K. Srivastava, informed the Chief Minister that CSIR-CIMAP proposes to collaborate with the state government for the production of aromatic plants such as mint, scented geranium, rosemary, citronella, lemongrass, vetiver, patchouli etc.

Initially, commercial cultivation and processing of aromatic crops could be undertaken in 15 of the state's 25 districts, Srivastava said.

While appreciating the interest shown and assurances made by the organisations, the Chief Minister said that all the proposals would be examined and the government would ponder on these seriously on a priority basis.

