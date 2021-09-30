Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab: Kejriwal makes 6 important promises for Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a big announcement ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. Kejriwal has guaranteed health services to the people of Punjab. It promises free treatment, medicine and tests to the people after the Aam Aadmi Party government comes to power in Punjab. In addition, Kejriwal has strongly attacked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Congress party. Will Navjot Singh Sidhu join Aam Aadmi Party? When asked about this, Kejriwal said that it was just a fictional question.

Kejriwal has given 6 important promises to the people of Punjab. This includes major announcements related to the health sector. The announcements made by Kejriwal are now going to stir the political atmosphere in Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party is ready to challenge the Punjab Congress.

6 important promises given by Kejriwal ...

- Free and excellent treatment for every person in Punjab

- Complete treatment, tests, medicines will be given free of cost. The government will spend up to Rs 20 lakh on surgeries

- Every Punjab citizen will get a health card. That card will have all the information and reports pertaining to the person.

- 'Pind Clinic' will be set up in Punjab on the lines of Mohalla Clinic. The total number will be around 16,000.

- To modernize and clean all government hospitals in Punjab. A large number of new hospitals will be started

- Free treatment for road accident victims in Punjab