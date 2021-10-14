Aryan Khan bail: Mumbai court to pronounce verdict on Oct 20

Mumbai, Oct 14 In a huge setback to Aryan Khan, a Mumbai special NDPS court on Thursday reserved its order on his and other co-accused's bail applications till October 20.

Thus, Aryan - the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan - and other co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will remain in judicial custody at the Arthur Road Central Jail and the

After hearing heated arguments by the prosecution for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the defence lawyers, Special Judge V.V. Patil kept his verdict on the bail pleas of Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, who are among 20 nabbed so far in the sensational rave party raid of October 2, in abeyance for the next five days.

