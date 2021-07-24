As BJP chief JP Nadda begins Goa visit, Congress targets him for 'jumla politics, fake promises'

As BJP president JP Nadda arrived in Goa for a two-day visit, Congress spokesperson Shriniwas Khalap on Saturday said the former will speak only on "jumla politics and fake promises."

"Goa wants to know why fuel prices have touched Rs 100 per litre when their own government had announced to cap it at Rs 60 per litre. BJP president J P Nadda must dare to speak on these core issues concerning the livelihood of Goans and identity of Goa. I am sure, BJP national president will not have time to comment on these core issues. What he will speak is only on Jumla politics and fake promises," said Khalap.

The Congress spokesperson further accused the ruling party of COVID mismanagement.

"BJP government in Goa murdered almost 200 COVID patients in Goa by stopping their oxygen supply, thus snatching their constitutional Right to Live. The events of 'Taali Bajaao-Diya Jalaao' resulted in Goa losing almost 3,000 plus lives due to the complete unpreparedness of BJP governments. We demand J P Nadda must apologise to the people of Goa," said Khalap.

The Congress leader said they want the BJP national president to speak on the alleged misdeeds of their government on Mhadei, Three Linear Projects, CZMP, mining and unemployment in the state.

"BJP national president must answer to the people of Goa why their governments sold our Mother Mhadei to Karnataka? Why do they want to destroy the environment, forest and wildlife to convert Goa into Coal Hub? Why do they want to illegally prepare CZMP? Where are the jobs promised for Goans by the BJP in 2012? Why BJP failed to start mining after late Manohar Parrikar stopped it in 2012?" demanded the Congress spokesperson.

He further said it is sad that the BJP Government has no time to place the Indian Tricolour on the flag mast near Atal Setu and repair the damaged side ropes of the flag mast opposite Adil Shah Palace. Months have passed since both venues have remained in the sorry state of condition.

"Unfortunately, the same BJP Government has used the money and muscle power to erect hoardings, cut-outs of J P Nadda and display their party flags all over the route of their national presidents travel. BJP always tried to divert the attention of the people from core issues by bringing in their fake narrative of nationalism," stated Khalap.

Goa Assembly elections 2022 are scheduled to be held next year. In the last elections BJP won 28 seats out of 40 Assembly seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

