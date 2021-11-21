As farmer's agitation continues, Rahul Gandhi says people not ready to trust PM's words due to 'false rhetoric'

Following the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) announcement to continue the protest till farm laws are repealed, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said people are not ready to trust the words of the Prime Minister due to "false rhetorics".

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "jhoothe jumale jhel chukee janata pm kee baat par vishvaas karane ko taiyaar nahin! kisaan satyaagrah jaaree hai. #FarmersProtest continues. (The public who has suffered due to false rhetoric is not ready tp trust the words of PM! Farmers Protest continues).

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 protesting farmer unions on Monday held an all delegation meeting and announced that the agitation will continue as per the schedule while adding that it will write an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Briefing media persons, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, "We will write an open letter to Prime Minister mentioning the pending demands including MSP Committee, its rights, its time frame, its duties; Electricity Bill 2020 and the withdrawal of cases against farmers. We will also write to him to sack Minister Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"However, the farmer leader welcomed the step of farm laws rollback announced by Prime Minister Modi and said, "It was a good step, we welcome it. But a lot of things still remain."

"We discussed repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. SKM's predecided programs will continue as it is - Kisan panchayat in Lucknow on November 22 gatherings at all borders on November 26 and a march to Parliament on November 29," he said.

Rajewal said that another meeting of SKM will be held on November 27 to discuss way future course of action.

Notably, the Union Cabinet is likely to take up the withdrawal of the three Farm Laws for approval on November 24, the government sources said.

The Bills for withdrawal of the laws will then be introduced in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to commence from November 29.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor