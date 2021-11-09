As political temperature rises in Punjab, parties make special efforts to woo state's main minority community

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections early next year, political parties have intensified their activities and are making special efforts to woo voters from the state's main minority community.

Every political party in Punjab has begun playing its cards for elections, and experts predict that the voters from the state's minority community will play a key role in forming the next government in Punjab.

Experts are of an opinion that elections this time may be based more on the personal image of the candidate than the political party itself. The main reason for this is believed to be the tussle within Congress and the farmers' protest against three farm laws.

Even as the ruling Congress has been facing political tensions, it along with other political parties are making concerted efforts to woo the voters from the minority community.

The state has an estimated 38.49 per cent Hindu voters and 31.94 per cent Scheduled Caste (including Hindus and Sikhs) voters in the state.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced that a member from the SC community and a member from the Hindu community will be made the Deputy Chief Ministers if the party forms government in the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the Shri Mehandipur Balaji temple in Rajasthan on Tuesday to pay his respects. During Navratri, he had also visited several temples including Mata Chintpurni.

The Congress has Chief Minister who belongs to the Dalit community. The party has also appointed Deputy Chief Minister from the state's main minority community.

But Congress apparently has apprehensions about getting solid backing of state's main minority community. The party seemingly does not have "an influential Hindu face" to woo the electorate.

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's announcement of floating his own party has added to the troubles of Congress as he is seen to have had the backing of the state's main minority community.

According to a senior Congress leader, the main concern of the Hindu voters is continued peace and security in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party too has been trying to woo the state's main minority community. AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently visited Shri Devi Talab Temple in Jalandhar.

Due to the farmers' agitation, the BJP is seen to be facing a tough battle and is expected to put a lot of effort on 45 seats that have more than 60 per cent population from the state's main minority community.

Over 60 per cent population in around 38 seats in Punjab comprises Hindus and members from the Dalit community.

