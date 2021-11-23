As Suraj Revanna files nomination for MLC election, Deve Gowda's entire family in active politics

With the entry of Suraj Revanna, grandson of JD(S) President HD Deve Gowda, the entire family of Gowda has now officially entered into politics.

Suraj Revanna, who is the son of Deve Gowda's elder son HD Revanna, has filed nomination papers for the MLC election from local bodies in Hassan on November 19.

In the 2019 general elections, Suraj's elder brother Prajwal, a doctor by profession, contested from Hassan and became an MP from the constituency.

While their cousin Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, unsuccessfully contested from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. He is now the president of the JD(S) Youth wing.

Gowda's daughters-in-law are in active politics. Anitha Kumaraswamy, the first wife of Kumaraswamy, is an MLA from Ramnagar and Bhavani, Revanna's wife, was a former Zilla Panchayat member.

With this, the entire family of Gowda is in politics, which is second after Gandhi-Nehru as a dynasty.

"It was the decision of the local leaders in Hassan to field Suraj as the MLC candidate. It is a collective opinion of the local leaders," said JD(S) MLA S. R. Mahesh.

An election for the legislative council is scheduled to be held in Karnataka on December 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor