Ashish Mishra appears before police in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 9 After being served second notice, Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, appeared before the Police on Saturday to record his statement.

A lot of his supporters have also reached the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri where interrogation of Ashish Mishra is going on. Ashish Mishra's lawyer Awadhesh Singh is also present there along with Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma.

Heavy security has been deployed in and around the place where interrogation with Ashish Mishra is going on. Barricades have been set up at each entry point. Internet services have also been suspended.

The second notice sent by the Police had asked Ashish Mishra to appear before it on Saturday after he failed to do so on Friday.

This time, the notice also warned Ashish Mishra that if he fails to appear, necessary legal action would be initiated against him.

The second notice was issued after the state government told the Supreme Court that Mishra would appear before the police on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is sitting on a hunger strike at the residence of deceased journalist Raman Kashyap in Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri, demanding the arrest of Ashish Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur incident. Sidhu said, he will not end the hunger strike till the minister's son is arrested.

