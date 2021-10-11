Ashish Mishra sent to three days police remand

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 11 A local court in Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday sent Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, to three days police custody in connection with the October 3 violence.

He will, however, have access to his legal team during the period of police remand.

The Special Investigation Team, set up by the Yogi Adityanath government to probe the incident, had sought 14 days police remand of Ashish Mishra from the Chief Judicial Magistrate in order to carry out further investigations and recreate the crime scene.

The public prosecutor said the custody can be demanded within 15 days of the arrest. "It was pure non-cooperation. During the 12 hours, he did not reply," the public prosecutor said.

Mishra's counsel Avadesh Singh said, "They interrogated him for 12 hours. How much do they need to interrogate? Do they want to apply third degree on the accused? You can't beat him and take his statement... They have not given any reason why they need remand."

The hearing in Ashish Mishra's remand case concluded with his lawyer denying all the allegations levelled against his client by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Some technical issues in video conferencing were reported when the court was to start the hearing in the case. The judge left the court room as there was a delay in connecting the video.

Mishra was arrested late on Saturday night and produced the same night before a magistrate who sent him to judicial custody.

