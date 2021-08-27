Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty at SMS hospital
Jaipur, Aug 27
Jaipur, Aug 27 Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday informed on his Twitter handle that he will be undergoing angioplasty at the SMS Hospital.
Gehlot in his tweet said, "Post Covid, I was having health issues & since yesterday, I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT NGO done in SMS hospital.
"Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me," he added.
