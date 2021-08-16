Ashraf Ghani in Oman to escape to the US

Tehran, Aug 16 The exact location of fugitive Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is unknown, but he is said to have travelled to Oman to escape to the US, Mehr News reported.

The Taliban effectively sealed their control of Afghanistan on Sunday, pouring into the capital city of Kabul without facing any resistance even as Ghani fled the country and the government collapsed.

It was initially reported that Ghani along with national security advisor Hamdullah Muhib and head of the administrative office of the President, Fazel Mahmood Fazli, left Afghanistan for Tajikistan, but Dushanbe denied that, the report said.

It was then said that he had traveled to Uzbekistan.

Ghani has been accused of treason by Afghans and presently, no official information is available about his location.

Afghanistan Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi, in a tweet apparently referring to Ghani and his associates, lamented that they "tied our hands behind our backs and sold the homeland, damn the rich man and his gang".

Head of High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, had said in a video clip that Ghani had left Afghanistan.

He said that he left the people of Afghanistan in mess and misery and he will be judged in futurity.

