Assam-Mizoram clashes: Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of sowing hatred

Paying his condolences to those who lost their lives in the recent Assam-Mizoram clashes, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Centre of sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people, terming the clashes its 'dreadful consequences.'

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who've been killed. I hope the injured recover soon. HM has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences," said the Congress leader in a tweet.

This comes after six Assam Police personnel died in an exchange of fire with their Mizoram counterparts, said Assam BJP MLA Kaushik Rai on Monday. Rai, who visited the Silchar Medical College where the injured are admitted said that at least 40 people were injured including three to four civilians.

"40 people injured including 3-4 civilians. As per doctors, 6 policemen have died. The Chief Minister has directed State Minister Pijush Hazarika to visit the border area," said the BJP MLA.

However, according to Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, around 80 people were injured in the firing from the Mizoram's side.

"6 Assam Police personnel have died and around 80 people have been injured in the firing. There was no firing from our side. Firing from the Mizoram side was similar to that by the British at Jallianwala Bagh," said Suklabaidya.

( With inputs from ANI )

