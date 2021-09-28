Aus state reintroduces curbs to fight new outbreak

Brisbane, Sep 28 In the wake of a fresh Covid-19 outbreak, authorities in Australia's Queensland on Tuesday reintroduced restrictions around the state capital of Brisbane.

Queensland health authorities reported four new locally acquired cases on Tuesday, and in response, new restrictions have been placed on residents of Brisbane and the neighbouring Moreton Bay Region, reports Xinhua news agency.

Restrictions include mandatory face masks indoors and outdoors, and limits on visitations to aged-care facilities, hospitals, disability accommodation and detention centres.

Queensland's chief health officer Jeannette Young said she had a "reasonable level of concern" about the fresh outbreak.

"We will be keeping a very, very close eye on what happens over the next 24 to 48 hours to see if we need additional restrictions," Young said on Tuesday.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told citizens there was "no need to panic" while also announcing that vaccinations would be mandatory for the state's truck drivers, noting that seven infected drivers had entered the state since August 24.

All truck drivers in Queensland will need to have their first vaccine dose by October 15 and their second dose or a booking by November 15.

