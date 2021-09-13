Aus state warns of continued curbs for unvaccinated persons

Sydney, Sep 13 Authorities in the Australian state of New South Wales said on Monday that greater freedoms promised at 80 per cent rates of vaccination would not necessarily be granted to the unvaccinated.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged citizens to remain vigilant, continue to get vaccinated, and warned that those who choose not to get the jabs would likely face exclusions as the country's largest state eases restrictions, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Don't assume that at 80 per cent double-dose vaccination that unvaccinated people are going to have all those freedoms. I want to make that point very clear," she said.

"A private business might choose only to welcome patrons who are vaccinated. An airline might say you can only fly with us if you're vaccinated."

Her remarks came after NSW recorded 1,257 new locally acquired cases in the last 24 hours and marked the third consecutive day in which the daily cases remained above 1,200, pointing to a potential plateau of daily case growth.

The state also recorded seven deaths in the same time period, bringing the death toll of its current outbreak to 184.

Berejiklian reiterated that the state is still in the process of finalizing exactly what the freedoms at 80 per cent vaccination rates would look like.

At present, NSW's vaccination rate sits at 46 per cent of the population over 16 fully vaccinated, and 78.5 per cent having received at least one dose.

After the federal government approved Pfizer vaccines for children aged 12 to 15 from Monday, states have begun vaccinating this age group.

Berejiklian confirmed that this vaccination rollout would be counted separately to the tally of the adult population.

