Azam's wife flays BJP for 'JAM' remark

Lucknow, Nov 14 Tanzeen Fatima, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and wife of SP MP Mohd Azam Khan, has reacted strongly to her husband's name being linked to Mohammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan.

Union Minister Amit Shah, during a rally in Azamgarh on Saturday, had said that JAM for SP meant Jinnah-Azam-Mukhtar but for BJP it meant Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar cards and Mobile for everyone. He asked people to choose between the two brands of JAM.

Tanzeen Fatima told reporters, "I am pained that my husband, Azam Khan's name has been linked to Jinnah. My husband has always been a nationalist and has always opposed Jinnah's ideology. He has never supported Pakistan in any way."

She said that Azam Khan had set up educational institutions like the Jauhar University.

"Besides SP leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav have never visited Pakistan and offered prayers at Jinnah's tomb. BJP should ask its seniormost leader L.K. Advani who praised Jinnah and offered 'chadar' at the latter's tomb in Pakistan," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor