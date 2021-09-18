Babul Supriyo just beginning, others in BJP will follow suit: Congress

After former union minister Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress has taken potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that many other leaders in the party will follow the suit.

Supriyo joined West Bengal Mamata Banerjee's TMC on Saturday, just a month after saying he would quit politics and won't join any other party.

"Few times back, Babul Supriyo said that he will quit politics but now he has joined Trinamool Congress (TMC). After the election result, in which TMC got a landslide victory, many BJP leaders are switching to the party. They were associated with BJP for post and now the TMC has formed the government so they are drifting towards the TMC," Congress leader PL Punia said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole also echoed a similar sentiment and said: "BJP has a problem with its mentality and 'you reap what you sow'. Right now Babul Supriyo left the BJP, in the future, you will see who all leave the party. Many BJP MPs will also leave the party."

Earlier, Supriyo had announced he was leaving politics and will also resign as an MP. He had stated that he would not join any political party and neither have the parties including the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) or Congress had called him.

Babul Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

Notably, Supriyo's security cover has been changed to Y from the Z category this morning. He has been given security by the central government. Supriyo has a security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force. .

( With inputs from ANI )

