Babul Supriyo likely to be sent to Rajya Sabha

Kolkata, Sep 18 The induction of Babul Supriyo into the Trinamool Congress has quelled a lot of speculation in political circles of the state. The party with its ambitious plan to have its footprint at the national level wants to utilise Supriyo effectively and so the former BJP MP is likely to get a ticket to the Rajya Sabah in place of Arpita Ghosh.

That relations between Babul Supriyo and the BJP had turned sour became very clear when the former union minister wanted to quit active politics but the resignation of Arpita Ghosh from the Rajya Sabha with still more than five years to go was not clear. Sources in the party indicated that Ghosh had to make the sacrifice only to make way for the former BJP union minister.

The Trinamool Congress that is planning to increase its activities in the national capital believes that the presence of Supriyo who has been minister for seven years will help them to boost their presence in Delhi. Moreover, his experience in the BJP will help them to understand the strategy of the saffron brigade better. The party also wants to use Supriyo in their expansion plan in the North East, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha.

Though Supriyo said that he had been in touch with the Trinamool Congress high command for the last four days but sources in the party said that the talks with Supriyo were going on for the last two months indicating that they started after Supriyo was removed from the ministry.

BJP leader Anupam Hazra hinted at the Trinamool Congress' plans.

"'Tar mane 'jhal-muri' rapha agei hoye gechilo, just opekha kora hochchilo Rajya Sabha te kivabe pathano jai!!! Tai hoito bechari Arpita devike eto torighori kore Rajya Sabha chere theatre e mon dite bola ('Jhal-Muri' negotiation was already been made. Just waiting for him to be sent to the Rajya Sabha!!! That's why perhaps poor Arpita Devi was asked to leave the Rajya Sabha in such a hurry and was asked to focus on theatre)," Hazra tweeted.

Though the party leadership is tight lipped about their future plans, Supriyo has already hinted that there is something big that is coming up within three to four days. Speaking to the media Supriyo said, "Believe me or not this was an opportunity that suddenly came to me. Four days before I spoke to Derek regarding the admission of my daughter and then the conversation started. I had discussions with Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and Abhishek Banerjee and they offered me something (I won't reveal the details now) that was enough to satisfy my demand to work for the people of Bengal. It was difficult to say no to it".

"I have always wanted to work for the people and the Trinamool Congress has given me the opportunity to work for the development of Bengal. The party has given me the opportunity to work for the people. What more can I expect?" Supriyo said adding that he would be meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

When asked whether he was going to the Rajya Sabha in place of Arpita Ghosh, Supriyo said, "I cannot say anything now. The party will make the announcements. I can only say that Trinamool Congress has opened up a huge opportunity for me".

