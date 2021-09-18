Babul Supriyo not politically significant, departure not a loss to BJP: Suvendu Adhikari

After former Union Minister Babul Supriyo joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said Supriyo's departure did not cause any loss to the BJP since he is not politically significant.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "This is his personal decision. Babul ji should immediately resign from membership of Parliament. Before leaving, he should have informed the BJP. BJP has not suffered any loss due to his departure. He is not a mass leader. Babul Supriyo is also not even a good political organizer. He does not have political significance. I did not get a chance to work with him for a long time. But personally, he is a good friend."

"He had the issue of status and ministership. I had been a cabinet minister in the state government and held three big positions. But I left everything and joined BJP on ethical and ideological ground. Supriyo had been only a Minister of State. He was a minister for seven years. Not a single booth president will go after him. He has no political impact," he added.

Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday formally joined TMC. He had quit the BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family in the presence of National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.

Speaking to ANI, Supriyo said, "I accepted the opportunity given to me by Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and Abhishek. I left politics wholeheartedly and I am accepting the opportunity wholeheartedly. I met Abhishek Banerjee. The work to be done for Bengal was presented before me. I am excited. I want to work under the leadership of Didi. I will meet Didi on Monday."

Earlier in August, BJP leader Babul Supriyo said he will continue to work constitutionally as a Member of Parliament but has withdrawn himself from active politics.

"I will continue to work constitutionally as an MP in Asansol. Politics is beyond the constitutional post and I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party. I will vacate the MP bungalow in Delhi and release security personnel from their duties soon," Supriyo had told ANI.

Earlier, Supriyo had announced he was leaving politics and will also resign as an MP. He had stated that he would not join any political party and neither have the parties including the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) or Congress called him.

Babul Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

Notably, Supriyo's security cover has been changed to Y from the Z category this morning. He has been given security by the central government. Supriyo has a security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force.

( With inputs from ANI )

