Babul Supriyo thanks Mamata Banerjee, TMC for making him part of Trinamool's 'playing 11'

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who left the BJP to join Trinamool Congress, thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC for making him a part of the party's 'playing 11'.

Supriyo also thanked TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and asserted that he will continue to work for public welfare.

Addressing the reporters today in Delhi, Supriyo said, "I thank Mamata didi, Abhishek Banerjee and the TMC for giving me a chance in the 'playing 11'. I am aware of trolling on social media. I have been engaged in politics for the last 7 years. I felt it was a good opportunity (on joining TMC) for public welfare."

When asked how he will celebrate as he joined the TMC, he said, "I will sing no song and no post will be released. For seven years, I have fought at the grassroots level. I have nothing to prove to anyone. People have seen my work. Mamata Banerjee is an important leader of the country. Everything is fair in love and war. I have rivals, but no enemies. I am not making any history by joining the TMC. I am following an opportunity and fulfilling responsibility for the nation."

BJP party members slammed Supriyo for joining the TMC.

"The Opposition party has a place in a democracy and Mamata Banerjee is a strong face of the opposition party. You are seeing how the people of the opposition party are coming to her. The BJP will criticise us. It's natural," Supriyo said.

Earlier, Supriyo had announced he was leaving politics and will also resign as an MP. He had stated that he would not join any political party and neither have the parties including the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) or Congress had called him.

Babul Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

Notably, Supriyo's security cover has been changed to Y from the Z category on Saturday. He has been given security by the central government. Supriyo has a security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force.

( With inputs from ANI )

