Badal congratulates farmers on historic victory

Chandigarh, Dec 9 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday congratulated the farmers for their historic victory whereby they had not only forced the BJP-led Central government to repeal the three agricultural laws, but had also paved the way for making the minimum support price (MSP) a legal right.

In a statement here, the SAD President said the win on the borders of Delhi was a win for the entire farming community of the country.

"The 'annadaata' has given a clear-cut message to the rulers of the country that no laws can be framed on agriculture without taking them into confidence."

Badal also welcomed the decision of the farmers to return back to their homes in Punjab, saying "Your steadfast resolve as well as the peaceful and democratic manner in which you conducted your one-year long agitation will be remembered for years to come. Farmers of tomorrow will remember the sacrifices made by you today."

He also commemorated the deaths of 800 farmers who sacrificed their lives for the common good.

Asserting that SAD had done its utmost for the Kisani Sangharsh and would continue to fight for the rights of the farming community, Badal said: "We resigned from the Union ministry and even quit the NDA when we realised the Central government was not sincere towards farmers and was not addressing their apprehensions. SAD workers supported the Kisani Sangharsh wholeheartedly and will stand with farmers always."

