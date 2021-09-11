Bagga, Tikait mock Kejriwal as Delhi becomes swamp

New Delhi, Sep 11 As Delhi is waterlogged due to incessant, record-breaking rain since Saturday morning, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga and farmer union leader Rakesh Tikait were seen mocking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his inability to do anything about this basic rainy season problem.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga took to Twitter and posted a video of himself sitting in rafting boat tied to a vehicle while he was rowing it continuously. Taking a dig at Kejriwal, he said, "I couldn't go to Rishikesh due to pandemic but I am glad that Arvind Kejriwal fulfilled this dream of mine. I want the Delhi Chief Minister to put up hoardings and advertise this facility he has arranged for all Delhiites so that they too can enjoy."

"Kejriwal mauj kar di! (You made my day!)", he exclaimed as a DTC bus drove alongside him, swaying his orange coloured boat.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who is leading a protest against 3 farm laws for over nine months now, was seen posing for the camera by lying on an inundated road. He was taking directions from cameraperson as to which pose should he go for next.

In another shot he was captured sitting along with his supporters on a waterlogged street with police barricades behind him. Donning a saffron 'safa' (headgear) and dressed casually, he also posed for a single picture of himself.

Tikait has been protesting on the outskirts of the national capital against three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September 2020.

Some areas in the national capital were so waterlogged that children were seen swimming and playing in the seemingly deep water.

Delhi and its adjoining areas received heavy rainfall on Saturday morning which led to major traffic disruption due to water-logging. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the day as it recorded heaviest rainfall in a day since 2010. According to MeT officials, with the rain forecast for the weekend, Delhi could beat the record in September itself.

Pictures and videos surfacing from areas like Madhu Vihar, Jorbagh, Motibagh, RK Puram, Sadar Bazar area and ITO showed vehicles stuck in middle of roads partially inundated, slowing down the traffic to a snail's pace. Zakira Underpass near Inderlok was closed.

The Indira Gandhi Airport (Terminal-3) was also waterlogged, affecting several flights.

