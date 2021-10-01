Bangkok to reopen more businesses

Bangkok, Oct 1 The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced a list of businesses and activities that will be allowed to reopen from Friday.

The Thai capital also planned to reduce its curfew hours from the current 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the BMA announcement, the venues, businesses and activities that will be allowed to reopen in Bangkok are such as schools, beauty and massage parlors, sports stadiums, theatres and zoos.

However, there are still some restrictions applied to each type of activities.

Some venues and business activities that will remain closed include bars, karaoke lounges, water parks and gaming arcades.

The country's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Thursday reported 11,646 new cases and 107 additional fatalities.

Bangkok and its five neighbouring provinces were still the areas with highest infections reported, as 3,133 cases were found in these areas.

Nearly 51.5 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Thailand between February 28 to September 29.

Roughly 26 per cent of Thailand's 69 million population have been fully vaccinated so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor