Beginning of KCR's downfall, says BJP after Huzurabad win

Hyderabad, Nov 2 It's an early Diwali for the BJP in Telangana as the saffron camp erupted in celebrations over its massive victory in Huzurabad by-election, terming the outcome as the beginning of the downfall of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The BJP leaders claimed that the Huzurabad result reflected the people's anger against the TRS government and their faith in the saffron party.

Reacting to BJP candidate Eatala Rajender's victory by a margin of over 24,000 votes, they said the people have taught a lesson to the ruling party, which tried to win the poll by engineering defections from other parties and lure the voters with money and 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme.

They exuded confidence that the victory will help them work with renewed vigour to provide a viable alternative to TRS and bring BJP to power in 2023 elections.

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the BJP won Huzurabad despite all the unfair means adopted by the TRS. He alleged that the ruling party misused official machinery and tried to lure the voters. He thanked the voters for reposing faith in BJP and voting for Rajender. He also thanked all the BJP leaders and workers who worked hard to ensure the party's victory.

Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy hailed the huge win of the party in Huzurabad. He said the people rejected TRS which tried to lure them with money and 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme.

Reddy said the victory reflects the tremendous confidence people have in the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J.P. Nadda and other leaders.

BJP MP from Nizamabad, D. Arvind predicted that there will be mass exodus from TRS following its defeat in Huzurabad. He alleged that the corruption which KCR indulged in has surrounded him and his arrogance has burnt him.

Meanwhile, Congress state president A. Revanth Reddy owned responsibility for the disastrous performance of his party in the by-election.

The Congress party finished a distant third with its candidate Venkat Balmoor polling just 3,012 votes.

Revanth Reddy, however, urged the party cadres not to lose heart with the defeat and to gear up for the future battles with strong resolve and determination.

He told reporters that the party will analyse the result and take corrective steps. He, however, pointed out that the bye-lection was held in special circumstances.

