Being leader doesn't mean you mow down anyone with car: UP BJP chief

Lucknow, Oct 11 UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh has stated that being a political leader does not mean that one ‘mow down anyone by a car.

This is the first time that a BJP leader has spoken out against the Lakhimpur incident in which nine persons including four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle).

The UP BJP chief was addressing the party workers at the inaugural session of the state executive of the party's minority front in Lucknow on Sunday evening.

"Elections should be won on basis of one's conduct. Politics is about serving your society, your nation. There is no caste and religion involved. Being a political leader does not mean that you loot, it does not mean that you mow down anyone by your Fortuner. We are in this party to serve the poor. Politics is not a part-time job," Singh said in what is now being seen as a direct indictment of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra, who is the main accused in the incident.

Swatantra Dev Singh appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and said: "Two persons from a poor background became the Prime Minister of India and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister opened bank accounts for the poor when no one bothered. Both of them constructed seven lakh homes in the state. Did anyone ask about votes and religion? Vaccines are being sent to other countries under Modi's leadership. The lives of people are transforming through gas, electricity connections and toilets which are being provided to them."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor