Belarus proposes creation of humanitarian corridor for refugees

Minsk, Nov 19 During a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed to create a humanitarian corridor so that the stranded migrants can reach Europe.

According to Lukashenko's press secretary Natalya Eismont, there are about 7,000 refugees in Belarus, and about 2,000 are at the border, reports Xinhua news agency.

Only 400 refugees agreed to return to their homeland, while the others have continued their demand on providing them with a humanitarian corridor to Western Europe, primarily to Germany.

On the EU side, Eismont said, not a single commitment has yet been fulfilled.

The European Union has not even started negotiations at the expert level yet, as Lukashenko and Merkel agreed on during the second conversation, Eismont told reporters.

Thousands of refugees, most of them coming from the Middle East, are trying to enter Poland, Lithuania and other EU countries from Belarus.

On November 8, thousands of refugees seeking asylum in Germany camped on the border with Poland.

