Believe in serving holy cow, but do not seek vote on it: Baghel

New Delhi, Dec 2 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused the Centre of playing politics and creating hurdles in the path of Congress-led government in the state and seeking votes in the name of cow.

He was speaking at a media conclave in Delhi and excerpts have been shared by the state information department.

He said, "Congress party believes in cultural values. It serves the cow, but does not ask for votes in its name."

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said, "we have not stopped the central scheme. Rather, the central government is not giving the money for our central excise."

He added that the central government is not even giving permission to make ethanol and taking jibe at "the Gujarat model", he said it has been seven years and no one has tasted the Gujarat model.

"Till date no one has understood what the Gujarat model is? Now even BJP people don't talk about it. Investment is not visible anywhere in the country, poverty, malnutrition, unemployment has increased in the last seven years," he said.

Explaining the Chhattisgarh model, the chief minister said the focus in Chhattisgarh model is on increasing the income of the people.

"In Chhattisgarh, we began it with loan waiver of farmers and reduced the mental pressure of the debt-ridden farmers, started Paddy procurement at Rs 2,500 per quintal, which resulted in the increase of income of the people, increased purchasing power," Baghel said.

The chief minister maintained that Chhattisgarh has witnessed growth in every sector in the last three years, be it textile, automobile or real estate. He said that even during the pandemic there was no effect of economic slowdown in the state.

Baghel said that his government has not only purchased paddy but also given input subsidy of seven thousand crores to the farmers, which led to a steady increase in the income of the farmers.

On the UP elections, the chief minister said that the organisational structure of Congress has become stronger in the state under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the election results will be a surprise.

