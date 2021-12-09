Bengal post-poll violence: CBI files 3 fresh cases

New Delhi, Dec 9 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it has registered three separate cases in compliance of the orders of the Calcutta High Court related to violence and other offences in West Bengal after the Assembly elections earlier this year.

According to the information, the CBI has registered 48 cases so far in this connection.

Two of these cases were earlier registered at different police stations in West Bengal on various allegations while one case has been registered afresh.

Out of the above, the first case was earlier registered at Barasat Police Station, District North 24 Parganas on the allegations that the accused broke into a house and severely beaten a man.

The victim was admitted to the Barasat Hospital and later shifted to another hospital. Later, he died during the course of treatment.

The second case was earlier registered at Jhargram police station. In the case, it was alleged by the victim that her maternal house was attacked and vandalised by the accused. The victim had also alleged that the miscreants also outraged the modesty of her grandmother.

The third case registered afresh was submitted in Purba Bardhaman district.

It was alleged that the unknown accused attacked the house of victim several times during and threatened his family members besides vandalising it. It was further alleged that the victim later went missing.

The local residents found his body hanging from a tree. However, the case was not lodged in this regard.

The CBI has registered 48 cases in the matter so far. Investigation is underway in all the cases.

