Bhaiyya Raja embarks on yatra after prayers at Ayodhya

Lucknow, Aug 31 Independent UP legislator, Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a. Raja Bhaiyya on Tuesday embarked on his 'Jansewa Sankalp Yatra'.

Raja Bhaiyya, who belongs to Pratapgarh district, drove to Ayodhya in an impressive convoy of more than 400 vehicles, via Sultanpur, and offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Shailendra Saroj, national general secretary of the newly formed Jansatta Dal Loktantrik - a party floated by Raja Bhaiyya, said, "The yatra will cover the entire state in the coming weeks ahead of the assembly elections. We plan to strengthen the party organisation during the yatra where Raja Bhaiyya will be meeting party workers."

Raja Bhaiyya, meanwhile said, "Our aim is to bring like minded people, especially the youth into the party fold. We are looking to serving the people and not ruling over them. We can forge an alliance with other parties when the elections come closer."

Raja Bhaiyya has been an independent MLA since 1993 and is presently in his sixth term as legislator.

He has served as cabinet minister in the governments of Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, Rajnath Singh, Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav.

He formed the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik in 2018.

Raja Bhaiyya is the scion of the erstwhile Bainti estate in Pratapgarh and wields considerable influence in Pratapgarh, Allahabad, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Kaushambhi, Rae Bareli, Amethi and Fatehpur.

