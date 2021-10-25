Bihar governor voices concern over poor condition of roads

Patna, Oct 25 After Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan raised concern over the poor condition of roads in the state.

Chauhan went to the tourist city Rajgir on Monday. A video of Chauhan went viral on social media in which he is seen pointing out that the road between Patna and Rajgir is in pathetic condition.

"We have faced a very difficult situation while travelling from Patna to Rajgir," he said.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav while campaigning in poll bound Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga pointed out pathetic condition of roads of the district. Tejashwi Yadav, while interacting with villagers, was informed that the roads of Kusheshwar Asthan constituency are by and large very bad. People of this area are used to living with potholes and muddy roads for the last 16 years.

Uploading a video of the poor road condition, Tejashwi said that NDA leaders have been winning this seat for the last 16 years but have not undertaken any development work.

"I want to challenge Nitish Kumar to travel on this road, his bones will break, I am sure," Tejashwi said.

"Nitish Kumar is afraid of facing the people of the state. That's why he travels in helicopters to campaign in the election," Tejashwi Yadav had said.

