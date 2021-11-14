Bihar govt taking strict action against criminals, not protecting them like RJD govt did: Nitin Nabin

Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin said on Sunday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar is taking strict action against criminals instead of protecting them like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government in the past.

His remarks came after the Leader of Opposition of Bihar Assembly Tejashvi Yadav slammed the state government on the law and order situation in the state after the killing of a local journalist in Benipatti.

"We have always worked for the development of Bihar by focusing on law and order in the state. We have never offered protection to the criminals unlike Tejashwi Yadav and the governments of his time. Tejashwi Yadav always likes to compare but I want him to point out a single example of our government offering protection to criminals. There are dozens of cases when his party would keep the criminals inside their homes. Under our rule, criminals have been sent to jail and the administration has dealt with them strictly. The ones who are guilty are getting their punishment," he said while talking to ANI.

He added that the public has still not forgotten about the 'rule of crime' during the tenure of RJD in the state.

"Public is well aware of the type of connections RJD had when they were in power. No one has forgotten about Tasmuddin and Sahabuddhin. The criminals were made MPs and MLAs," he added.

A local journalist and an RTI activist, who was allegedly kidnapped, was killed in Bihar's Benipatti, said the police on Sunday. Family members of the deceased journalist and villagers are protesting against the killing and demanding justice.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor