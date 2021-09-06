Bihar govt waiting for PM's response on caste-based census

Patna, Sep 6 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that the state government is still waiting for the response of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on caste-based census.

"The demand for caste-based census is coming from almost all the states. It will be great if caste-based census is conducted in the country. It will give a clear picture about the number of castes in the country so that we could prepare policies for them accordingly," Kumar said after the 'Janata Darbar' on Monday.

"Now it's up to the Centre to take a decision in this matter. Caste-based census is in the interest of the country. A section of people are saying that it may create discrimination in the society. I personally believe that caste-based census will unite the society," Kumar said.

The earlier caste-based census was conducted 90 years ago during the British era in 1931 and the country has followed the same since then.

The Bihar government had sent a letter to the Prime Minister on August 4, requesting him to give time so that an all-party delegation can meet him and put across their point of view on this issue.

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, had sent a proposal to Nitish Kumar to seek a meeting with the Prime Minister. The all-party delegation had met Modi on August 23.

The Centre has already said that it is not in favour of caste-based census in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor